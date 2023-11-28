StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $1.89.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.