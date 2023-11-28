StockNews.com Downgrades Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $77.22 on Friday. Cabot has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cabot by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

