StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 103.90% and a negative net margin of 44.99%.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Further Reading

