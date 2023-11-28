StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Trading Up 1.0 %
LODE opened at $0.53 on Friday. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
