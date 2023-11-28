StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Trading Up 1.0 %

LODE opened at $0.53 on Friday. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LODE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 98.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 161,871 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock by 71.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock by 48.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 141,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 38.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 79.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 255,678 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

