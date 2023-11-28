Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $9.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Stem has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.46 million. Research analysts expect that Stem will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,827.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Stem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Stem by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Stem during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

