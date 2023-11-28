SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $11.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.88. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 341,405 shares valued at $2,719,778. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 152,309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 50,155 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

