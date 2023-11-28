Serge Saxonov Sells 3,757 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $162,828.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,169 shares in the company, valued at $36,889,664.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Serge Saxonov sold 3,723 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $162,769.56.

On Monday, October 16th, Serge Saxonov sold 21 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $829.50.

On Thursday, September 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00.

Shares of TXG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 44.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

