Senvest Management LLC Has $45.10 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $45,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.47. 1,367,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.23 and its 200 day moving average is $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

