Senvest Management LLC Acquires 230,000 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Varonis Systems worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRNS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 488,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,220. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

