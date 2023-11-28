Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Dmitry Melnikov Sells 21,022 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 21,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $208,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,273,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,453.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 30,271 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $295,747.67.

On Monday, November 13th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 34,495 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $300,106.50.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 7,241 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $60,100.30.

On Monday, November 6th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 49,087 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $404,476.88.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 23,587 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $179,261.20.

On Monday, October 30th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 32,219 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $260,329.52.

On Friday, October 27th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,760 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $78,372.80.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 25,509 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $218,867.22.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,194 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $9,647.52.

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.44. 489,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,292. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $11.01.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth $116,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter worth $144,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Semrush during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Semrush during the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Semrush by 189.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

