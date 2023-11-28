Schroder Real Estate Invest (SREI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Stock Performance

Shares of Schroder Real Estate Invest stock opened at GBX 45.15 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.83 million, a P/E ratio of -417.73 and a beta of 0.63. Schroder Real Estate Invest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.15 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.40 ($0.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Get Schroder Real Estate Invest alerts:

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Invest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Invest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.