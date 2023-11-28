Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.47. 6,820,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average is $153.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $195.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total transaction of $1,078,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,089.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after buying an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.