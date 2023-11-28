Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) & Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Critical Review

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Rightscorp has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions -1.61% -12.25% -3.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rightscorp and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rightscorp and Research Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions $37.70 million 1.87 $570,000.00 ($0.03) -79.33

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rightscorp and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.68, indicating a potential upside of 96.43%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Rightscorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

