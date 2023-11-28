Reviewing Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -68,525.80% Revvity 26.90% 8.30% 4.56%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Revvity 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioForce Nanosciences and Revvity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Revvity has a consensus target price of $118.71, indicating a potential upside of 34.52%. Given Revvity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revvity is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Revvity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Revvity $3.31 billion 3.29 $569.18 million $5.95 14.83

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Revvity beats BioForce Nanosciences on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through social media and telemarketing. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

