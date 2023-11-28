Reviewing BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) & Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hargreaves Lansdown and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 1 0 1 0 2.00 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.69%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and BTCS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A BTCS $1.69 million 8.48 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -3.22

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A BTCS -347.78% -45.90% -36.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

