Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1,172.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,664 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,126 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $797.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,948. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $853.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $813.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $783.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

