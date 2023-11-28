Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Price Target Lowered to $8.75 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.00 to $8.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

Quantum Computing stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 1,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 128.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 27.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, a nanophotonic-based quantum technology company, offers affordable commercial applications. It delivers quantum solutions at speed and accuracy, at room temperatures, with little training, low power, and no unique environmental requirements. The company's leverages its core technology throughout its product offerings of computing, sensing, and imaging solutions.

