Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 1,070 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $941.17. 1,692,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $883.03 and a 200 day moving average of $855.21. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $514.83 and a one year high of $999.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $862.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.