Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 17,700 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,609,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 60,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 152.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.27. 517,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,166. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

