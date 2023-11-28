PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $89.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $89.16.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.