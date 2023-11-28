Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of PULM opened at $1.94 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

