Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,319 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Prologis worth $62,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.65. 1,529,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,102. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average is $117.86. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

