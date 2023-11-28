Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Stephen C. Cook Sells 4,000 Shares

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,606.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Primoris Services Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $30.36. 327,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,715,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after buying an additional 246,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,658,000 after buying an additional 208,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,920,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after buying an additional 561,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

