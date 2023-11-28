Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Argus

Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $258.45.

PXD stock opened at $236.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

