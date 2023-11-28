Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,790,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,393,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $168.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

