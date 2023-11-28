Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79. Pentair has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

