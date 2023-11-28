Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives GBX 965.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 965.83 ($12.20).

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.16) to GBX 1,090 ($13.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Pennon Group Company Profile

LON:PNN opened at GBX 750 ($9.47) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 683.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 699.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,263.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 532.83 ($6.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 976 ($12.33).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Stories

