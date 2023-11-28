PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.
Shares of PDD stock traded up $20.06 on Tuesday, hitting $137.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,749,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $88.39. PDD has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $139.88.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of PDD by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PDD by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth about $397,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PDD by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
