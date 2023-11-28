Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,618 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $26,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,682,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after buying an additional 105,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock worth $2,075,579 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL traded down $8.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.61. 34,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,400. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.90 and a 12 month high of $457.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

