Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 131,784 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 131,784 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $24,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in eBay by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. 1,869,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.