Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Camden Property Trust worth $33,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,416. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

