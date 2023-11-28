Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $37.06 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,098,000. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $668.37. The stock had a trading volume of 477,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,077. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $678.03. The stock has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,846 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,222. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

