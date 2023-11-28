Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $25.02 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 269,326 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Pure Storage worth $25,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,633,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,831,000 after acquiring an additional 142,353 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTG. Bank of America upped their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

