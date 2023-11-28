Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $24.25 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Comfort Systems USA worth $24,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,222. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $111.28 and a one year high of $202.90.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $5,545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,015.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $5,545,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,015.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,638 shares of company stock worth $7,705,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

