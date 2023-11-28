Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,718,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,878 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Marathon Oil worth $39,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $538,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,045.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,470 shares of company stock worth $9,879,679. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,811,090. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

