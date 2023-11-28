Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PKG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.83.

NYSE PKG opened at $158.70 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

