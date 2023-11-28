Ossiam Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3,323.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,911 shares during the period. Ossiam owned 0.20% of Expedia Group worth $32,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,535,639 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $277,340,000 after buying an additional 710,774 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after buying an additional 1,143,355 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $197,239,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $135.51. The stock had a trading volume of 693,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average is $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $138.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

