Ossiam Has $99.23 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,982 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.8% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $99,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total transaction of $3,432,432.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,240,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,665,471,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,999 shares of company stock valued at $254,659,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $592.59. The company had a trading volume of 969,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $578.79 and a 200 day moving average of $516.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $562.55 billion, a PE ratio of 107.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.