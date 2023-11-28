Ossiam Has $19.12 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ossiam raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 634.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,823 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,423 shares of company stock worth $14,309,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
