Ossiam Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,533 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ossiam owned approximately 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $111,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,429,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,149,840. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

