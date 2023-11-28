Ossiam Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ossiam increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 306.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,857 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 202,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,772,000 after acquiring an additional 47,958 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 189.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.51. The company has a market cap of $232.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

