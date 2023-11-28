Ossiam Acquires 69,765 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3,334.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,765 shares during the period. Ossiam owned 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $23,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $346.92. The stock had a trading volume of 143,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,739. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.62. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

