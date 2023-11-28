Ossiam Acquires 582,065 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ossiam raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 449.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,065 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $42,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $58.73. 4,987,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,517,227. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.