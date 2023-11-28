Ossiam Acquires 175,062 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6,777.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,062 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.1% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ossiam owned approximately 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $60,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.26. 603,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,887. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.93 and a 200 day moving average of $305.60.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.71.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

