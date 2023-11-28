O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $981.96. 53,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,658. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $937.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $936.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

