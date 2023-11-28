Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

OVBC opened at $22.65 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $108.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.15.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

