Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Ocwen Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $204.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a quick ratio of 22.74 and a current ratio of 22.74. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $36.97.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ocwen Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

