Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 600.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 600.20 ($7.58).

Separately, Barclays downgraded Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.59) to GBX 430 ($5.43) in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

LON OCDO opened at GBX 560.61 ($7.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 561.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 609.52. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 342 ($4.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,017 ($12.85). The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -948.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

