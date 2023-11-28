Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lindsay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lindsay by 193,938.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,573,000 after buying an additional 833,936 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 166.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 136,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,112,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Stock Down 0.3 %

LNN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.08. 4,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,062. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.55.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.63. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

