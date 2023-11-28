Niobium Coin Price Up 14% Over Last Week (NBC)

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 14% against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $114.03 million and approximately $43,009.99 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00004869 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins. The official message board for Niobium Coin is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.org.

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShahramCoin (SHC) is a cryptocurrency . ShahramCoin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 62,827,667.57410075 in circulation. The last known price of ShahramCoin is 1.64631931 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $34,577.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

